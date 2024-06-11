Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $490,000 Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 192,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 136,505 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 77,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

