CytoMed Therapeutics’ (GDTC) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.04% from the stock’s current price.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
GDTC stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About CytoMed Therapeutics
