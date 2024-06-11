D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEPS opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $604.97 million, a PE ratio of 215.22 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

