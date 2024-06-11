Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

