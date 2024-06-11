Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

PLAY opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $30,229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 258.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

