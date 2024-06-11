DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $53,076,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in DaVita by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 268,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

