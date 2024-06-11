Definity Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Definity Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
TSE DFY opened at C$43.51 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.
