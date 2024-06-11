Definity Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

TSE DFY opened at C$43.51 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

