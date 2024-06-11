Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Purchases 314 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,555.97).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($36.11) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,545.17).

Diageo Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,607 ($33.20) on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,563 ($32.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($44.68). The company has a market capitalization of £57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,810.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,765.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,825.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.21) to GBX 3,640 ($46.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.94).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

