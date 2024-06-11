Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

