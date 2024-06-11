Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dillard’s worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $13,232,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 186.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.7 %

DDS opened at $422.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.92. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $286.39 and a one year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

