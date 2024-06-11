DLocal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,215 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,651 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC decreased their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 234,772 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

