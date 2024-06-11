Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

