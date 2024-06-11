Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,082 shares of company stock worth $131,313 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGBN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $502.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

