East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

