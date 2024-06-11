Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 20th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.