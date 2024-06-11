Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0787 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
