Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
EVN opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
