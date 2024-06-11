Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

EVN opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

