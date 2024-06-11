Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EVF opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

