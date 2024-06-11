Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 20th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE EVF opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
