Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Position Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Ecovyst worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 19.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 221,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

