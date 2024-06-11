Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.55 Per Share

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Eleco Trading Down 0.8 %
LON ELCO opened at GBX 112.10 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Eleco has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 122.64 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £92.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.92.
Eleco Company Profile
