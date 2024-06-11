Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.55 Per Share

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ELCO opened at GBX 112.10 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Eleco has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 122.64 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £92.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.92.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

