Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Shares Down 3.3%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. 158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Elisa Oyj Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.6122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Elisa Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.