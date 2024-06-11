Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ECF opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

