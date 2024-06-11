Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,579 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

