Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,554 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

