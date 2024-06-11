Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

