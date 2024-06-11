Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

