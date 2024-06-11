Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,418 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.5 %

BKR opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.