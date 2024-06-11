Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 4,814 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 206,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

