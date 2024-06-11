Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.