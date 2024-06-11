Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

