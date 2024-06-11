Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,507.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 43,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.77.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

