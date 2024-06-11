Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 185,659 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

