Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,275,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 101,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,541 shares of company stock worth $6,739,978. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

