Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,665 shares of company stock worth $8,242,286. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

