Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSG opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.43.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.