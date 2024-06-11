Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 57,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,671 shares of company stock valued at $438,754. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.28 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.