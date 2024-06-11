Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 3,091 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

