Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 427,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 167,485 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $119.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

