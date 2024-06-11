Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 365 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 11.2 %

KKR opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

