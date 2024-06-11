Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $2,095,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 242.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 120,273 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 446.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

