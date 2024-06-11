Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 1,935,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,014,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.