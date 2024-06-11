Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $98,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $98,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,171 shares of company stock worth $28,682,066 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $443,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

