Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Decreased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,213,000 after acquiring an additional 969,199 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

