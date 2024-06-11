EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

