EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Shares Down 17.5%

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
EPHS Stock Down 17.5 %
EPHS Company Profile
EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EPHS
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for EPHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.