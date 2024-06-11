EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$104.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$104.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQB. National Bankshares cut EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get EQB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$87.90 on Friday. EQB has a 52-week low of C$65.40 and a 52-week high of C$97.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.