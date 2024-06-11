Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

