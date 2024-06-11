Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PodcastOne, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PodcastOne in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODC. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.89 on Monday. PodcastOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 68,839 shares of company stock worth $130,021 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

