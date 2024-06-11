Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.94. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.57 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DECK. Barclays dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $1,056.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $904.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $830.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,202. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

