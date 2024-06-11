Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $165,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $11,431,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 380,982 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

